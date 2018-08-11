Fringe gala to raise brain tumour funds

Media player
Edinburgh Fringe charity gala to raise brain tumour funds
Artists and comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe are to take part in a charity gala aimed at raising money and awareness for brain tumour research. It's been organised by Ed Bartlam, co-director of venue Underbelly, whose six-year-old son was diagnosed with a tumour two years ago.
11 Aug 2018
