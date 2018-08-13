Video

Children from low-income families are to be offered free school meals every day of the year, in a scheme which is being expanded in North Lanarkshire.

The council scheme, Club 365, is believed to be the only service of its kind to cover all of the days - weekends and holidays - when children are not in school.

It is a flagship policy for the local authority, which has said child poverty is a growing problem and one of the council's top priorities.

One parent, who has two daughters, told BBC Radio 5 Live, "It's a great help."