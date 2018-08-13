'There are patients with cancer and no-one knows'
'There are patients with cancer and no-one knows'

Radiology shortages in Scotland are leaving patients waiting so long that cancer is going untreated, a top specialist has warned.

Dr Grant Baxter, the Scottish chairman of the College of Radiologists says without rapid training and recruitment the service cannot cope.

  • 13 Aug 2018