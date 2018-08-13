'Radiologists regularly save my life'

Media player
Cancer patient Louise says radiologists regularly save her life
Louise Mackay knows first hand the importance of radiology intervention. She is a mother-of-four with terminal cancer and regularly contracts infections like sepsis. That is a deadly condition which radiologists can treat.
She said: "The radiology department is critical to saving my life - to having me be here with my family. It's terrifying as a patient to think that on the occasion where there will be another infection, I don't know where to go."
13 Aug 2018
