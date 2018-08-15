'How I became a Tetra-Decathlete'

Media player
From amateur to athlete: the Tetra-Decathlon world championships
Lauren Hendry had never raced, hurdled, jumped or thrown but decided to compete in the Tetra-Decathlon World Championships, a 14 discipline athletics event.
She competed at the 2017 championships in Belgium and now has her own show at the Edinburgh Fringe telling audiences about her experience of going from amateur to athlete.
15 Aug 2018
