Five former Blue Peter presenters have gathered at the Edinburgh Fringe to celebrate the programme's 60th anniversary.
The play Once Seen on Blue Peter reflects on key moments from the programme's history and features jokes and memories from behind the scenes.
It was the idea of former presenter Tim Vincent, and was written by Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall.
Blue Peter is the longest running children's programme in the world.
16 Aug 2018
