Meet the Cub Scout with every badge
Gregor Kennedy, from Kirriemuir in Angus, has achieved every single Cub Scout badge in just three years.

He has 68 badges on his jumper for activities such as martial arts, photography, gardening and sailing.

  • 18 Aug 2018