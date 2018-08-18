Meet the Cub Scout with every badge

Media player
Video
Cub Scout Gregor Kennedy has collected every badge
Gregor Kennedy, from Kirriemuir in Angus, has achieved every single Cub Scout badge in just three years.
He has 68 badges on his jumper for activities such as martial arts, photography, gardening and sailing.
18 Aug 2018
