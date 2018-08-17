Fancy playing ice hockey but can't skate?

Video

A sport with links to ice hockey is taking off in Scotland.

"You need a couple of sticks, a ball and a couple of nets", says Gus Laing who plays for Ball Hockey Ayrshire when he's not playing college ice hockey in the States.

The crossover with other sports means skills are transferable and easily picked up with beginners being coached to develop their playing skills.

Stuart Wilson, chairman of the Scottish league, says word of mouth promotion has seen it grow from a few players in Kirkcaldy 20 years ago, to a league of seven teams who compete annually for the Caledonian Cup.