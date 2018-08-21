Media player
Sea surface tidal energy maker 'hits milestone'
A flagship tidal energy turbine has generated more electricity in its first year than Scotland's entire wave and tidal sector produced before it.
The Scotrenewables SR2000, with its 2MW turbine, was installed in the sea off Orkney in 2017.
It has now generated three gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity from near continuous operation, its owners said.
It is estimated the seas around the UK could one day be capable of generating 20% of electricity needs.
21 Aug 2018
