Chelsea Clinton's 'admiration' for Nicola Sturgeon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chelsea Clinton's 'admiration' for 'courageous' Nicola Sturgeon

Chelsea Clinton says Nicola Sturgeon's "courage" in speaking about the challenges of being a female leader will inspire other women to go into politics.

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was speaking to BBC Scotland News during an appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

  • 20 Aug 2018