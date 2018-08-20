Corbyn condemns ex-MP in anti-Semitism row

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn condemns former Labour MP Jim Sheridan's comments in anti-Semitism row
Jeremy Corbyn has condemned a former Labour MP's comments in a row over anti-Semitism.
In remarks reportedly posted on his Facebook page, Jim Sheridan said he had lost "respect and empathy" for the Jewish community.
Mr Corbyn said the comments were "completely unacceptable" and would be investigated by the party.
Mr Sheridan, who is now a councillor in Renfrewshire, has been suspended from the party.
20 Aug 2018
