Alex MacDonald has stalked the hills and glens of the Achnacarry Estate in the Highlands for almost 40 years.

Deer stalking runs in the family and he is hoping his son Cameron will be the fifth generation to take up the career.

Their story features in a BBC One Our Lives documentary to be broadcast on Sunday.

As he takes a guest out on the estate to cull a hind, Alex says: "We are culling the animals to keep them at a certain level, taking the poorer animals out.

"Stalkers have a tremendous respect for the animal and that is so important.

"You get a lot of people that don't really understand the job. They think it's just a case of going out and killing but it's not, it's culling."