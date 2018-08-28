Youth Urban Games in Glasgow
Video

Parkour, skateboarding and BMXing - welcome to the Youth Urban Games

Seventy people competed at the event, which was held in Glasgow at the weekend.

The Youth Urban Games were hosted by Scottish Canals, as part of Scotland's Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.

