Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Minster Nicola Sturgeon says justice and truth must prevail
Sturgeon describes Salmond allegations as a "difficult situation" for her and the party, but underlines importance of due process.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-45358413/first-minster-nicola-sturgeon-says-justice-and-truth-must-prevailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window