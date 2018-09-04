How could a no-deal Brexit affect me?
How might a no-deal Brexit affect me?

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March next year. Recent weeks have seen an increasing focus on the possibility of no agreement being reached over trade, customs and regulatory measures.

Three industry experts from farming, travel and pharmacy sectors give their view on how a no-deal Brexit might affect consumers.

