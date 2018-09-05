Media player
Video
John Beattie's pride as daughter Jenny reaches World Cup with Scotland
John Beattie says the Scotland Women's national team have "done something extraordinary" by reaching the World Cup finals.
Scotland secured qualification for the finals in France next year after defeating Albania 2-1.
The BBC Scotland presenter, and former Scotland international rugby player, was beaming with pride as he watched his daughter - Manchester City player Jenny - play her part in helping Scotland clinch qualification for the first time.
05 Sep 2018
