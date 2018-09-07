Police in pilot mental health project

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police and paramedics in pilot mental health project
Police and ambulance crews in Glasgow have joined forces in a pilot project to respond to the growing number of 999 calls involving people with mental health issues.
The mental health triage service aims to help people on the spot or to direct them to the right services more quickly.
It is one of a number of measures being used by Police Scotland to respond to mental health problems.
07 Sep 2018
