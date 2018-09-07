Man killed down in Airdrie drive-by
Police probe Airdrie drive-by shooting

A man has died after a drive-by shooting in Airdrie.

Up to 10 shots were fired at a man during the incident in North Lanarkshire.

Gary More, 32, died after the attack which happened in Gartness at about 20:10 on Thursday.

