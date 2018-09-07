Media player
Prince Charles completes tea room revamp
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have officially reopened Glasgow famous Willow tea rooms.
Charles and Camilla visited the salon, based on original designs by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, to mark the completion of its revamp.
07 Sep 2018
