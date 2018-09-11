Media player
'I just want to live my life at home'
A man paralysed from the neck down has urged health bosses to reinstate his 24-hour care package.
Ron Fraser, who has MS, says he has been left with clinical depression and feels he is being forced into a care home.
NHS Highland said it was a complex case and it was in ongoing discussions with Mr Fraser about future care.
11 Sep 2018
