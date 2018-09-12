Fire rips through school

Video

More than 50 firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a major fire at a secondary school in Dundee.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that at its height nine fire crews attended the blaze at Braeview Academy in the Whitfield area of the city.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 21:30 on Tuesday. A spokesman said that when they arrived they were dealing with a "well-established fire".

Nobody is understood to have been hurt in the incident.