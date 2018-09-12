Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A first look inside the V&A Dundee
Take a first look around the interior of the new V&A museum of design in Dundee.
The £80m landmark building will finally open to the public on Saturday.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window