Gleneagles jewel heist caught on CCTV
CCTV captures the moment of a £500,000 armed jewellery heist at Gleneagles Hotel.

The gang used a gun, a machete and hammers in the raid. Two men have been convicted of carrying out the robbery.

  • 12 Sep 2018