Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He abused me for years and got away with it'
A woman tells how she struggled to be believed as she was being abused as a young girl.
Edinburgh teacher Laura Lunn - who has waived her anonymity - was speaking after the conviction of her abusuer, a serial paedophile.
The 30-year-old now wants others to come forward and report sex abuse.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window