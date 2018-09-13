'He abused me for years and got away with it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'He abused me for years and got away with it'

A woman tells how she struggled to be believed as she was being abused as a young girl.

Edinburgh teacher Laura Lunn - who has waived her anonymity - was speaking after the conviction of her abusuer, a serial paedophile.

The 30-year-old now wants others to come forward and report sex abuse.

  • 13 Sep 2018