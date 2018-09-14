Footage shows leopard cubs in Scotland

Media player
Footage shows rare Amur leopard cubs in Scotland
Footage has revealed that two of the rarest cats in the world have been born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park.
Motion sensitive cameras captured the two Amur leopard cubs emerge from their den.
Footage courtesy the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.
14 Sep 2018
