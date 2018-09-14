Media player
May 'must be allowed to deliver' on Brexit
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says the prime minister should be allowed to do her job on Brexit.
Ms Davidson told BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr that there may be policy disagreement in her party but they are "committed to delivering for our country".
And on the question of so-called "Dark Money" party funding, Ms Davidson said there was "utter transparency" on the Scottish Unionist Association Trust.
14 Sep 2018
