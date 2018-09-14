May 'must be allowed to deliver'
May 'must be allowed to deliver' on Brexit

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says the prime minister should be allowed to do her job on Brexit.

Ms Davidson told BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr that there may be policy disagreement in her party but they are "committed to delivering for our country".

And on the question of so-called "Dark Money" party funding, Ms Davidson said there was "utter transparency" on the Scottish Unionist Association Trust.

