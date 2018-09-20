Sturgeon's worry about 'blind brexit'
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Brexit to be delayed beyond next March if the UK has not secured a detailed agreement with the EU.

The first minister argues that any statement setting out the future relationship is increasingly likely to be "vague and lacking in meaningful detail" - a prospect she has described as a "blind Brexit".

