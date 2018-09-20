Game of Thrones embroidery unveiled

Video

A team of volunteer embroiderers have produced a piece dedicated to the TV show Game of Thrones.

The artwork is 5m (16ft) wide by 4m (13ft) high and has taken more than 140 volunteers six months to produce. The Embroiderers' Guild was commissioned to make the piece by HBO, the show's creators.

Students, staff and visitors of Glasgow Caledonian University will be able to view the piece until February.