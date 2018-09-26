'I knew how my baby had died - I felt it'
'My baby was decapitated during birth'

A doctor's error led to Laura Gallazzi's baby being decapitated during delivery. As part of a campaign to secure new legal rights for unborn children, she spoke to BBC Scotland about the devastating event.

The interview with the BBC's Kaye Adams contains upsetting detail.

  • 26 Sep 2018