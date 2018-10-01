Media player
Davidson calls for Tory Brexit 'silence', Thomson disagrees
Ruth Davidson has called for a "period of silence" among her Conservative colleagues to allow the prime minister to get a Brexit deal "over the line".
The Scottish Tory leader said the two years following the EU referendum had provided enough time for debate.
However, Ms Davidson's call was not endorsed by Ross Thomson, the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South.
He said he was going to "stand up and be counted" over his opposition to the prime minister's Chequers plan at this week's party conference.
01 Oct 2018
