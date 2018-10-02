'My disabled son has been lost to the system'
'My disabled son should be released from Carstairs'

People with learning disabilities and autism are still being forced to live far from their families, despite a Scottish government pledge five years ago to end the practice.

The BBC has discovered the number of people with learning disabilities unable to leave hospital units is increasing.

Tracey's 31-year-old son Kyle is resident in Carstairs, more than three hours' drive away.

