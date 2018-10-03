Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Sailing feels like you are free'
Since last October Chloe, who has profound deafness, has completed three sea voyages.
She has experienced Scotland's coast with a charity that aims to transform young lives through sailing.
Chloe is one of almost 800 young people who sailed last year with Ocean Youth Trust Scotland from its base in Greenock.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window