'Minnie Lisa' portrait unveiled at Dundee Beano exhibition
The "Minnie Lisa" has gone on show to celebrate Bash Street's Back becoming the most popular comic exhibition ever in the UK.
So far 80,000 people have visited the exhibition at the McManus Galleries in Dundee.
03 Oct 2018
