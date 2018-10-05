'People would rather not talk about it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'People would rather not talk about it'

One woman tells how cultural barriers stop people in minority ethnic communities seeking help from mental health services.

Maryium Ramzan says that old fashioned attitudes affect how people deal with mental health issues.

It comes as reports suggest black and minority ethnic groups in Scotland face unequal access to services.

  • 05 Oct 2018