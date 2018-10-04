Rower attempted to cross Atlantic in wooden boat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rower attempted Atlantic crossing in wooden boat

Meet Duncan Hutchison, the rower who attempted to cross the Atlantic in a wooden hand-built boat.

Duncan Hutchison, from Lochinver in the Highlands, began his journey more than three months ago in New York.

He was rescued by the crew of a New York-bound tanker last month 863 miles (1,389 km) from the UK's south coast.

After 100 days at sea and rowing more than half way in his 3,000-mile (4,828 km) Transatlantic adventure, the rower got into difficulty after his power supply failed in bad weather and rough seas.

  • 04 Oct 2018