Rower attempted Atlantic crossing in wooden boat
Meet Duncan Hutchison, the rower who attempted to cross the Atlantic in a wooden hand-built boat.
Duncan Hutchison, from Lochinver in the Highlands, began his journey more than three months ago in New York.
He was rescued by the crew of a New York-bound tanker last month 863 miles (1,389 km) from the UK's south coast.
After 100 days at sea and rowing more than half way in his 3,000-mile (4,828 km) Transatlantic adventure, the rower got into difficulty after his power supply failed in bad weather and rough seas.
04 Oct 2018
