Fire breaks out in derelict Maryhill pub
An overnight fire has ripped through a derelict pub in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

The blaze in the three-storey Maryhill Tavern broke out sometime before 21:00 on Wednesday.

  • 11 Oct 2018