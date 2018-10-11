John Beattie backs standing-desk study

Media player
John Beattie backs Loughborough standing-desk study
BBC Scotland's John Beattie, who uses a standing-desk, has said he thinks more workers will start to use them.
New research from the University of Loughborough suggests using a standing-desk may boost performance at work.
The study carried out with NHS staff found people with these desks reduced their daily sitting time by an hour.
11 Oct 2018
