John Beattie backs standing-desk study
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Beattie backs Loughborough standing-desk study

BBC Scotland's John Beattie, who uses a standing-desk, has said he thinks more workers will start to use them.

New research from the University of Loughborough suggests using a standing-desk may boost performance at work.

The study carried out with NHS staff found people with these desks reduced their daily sitting time by an hour.

  • 11 Oct 2018