Waterfall blown backwards by Storm Callum

Storm Callum: Waterfall 'reversed' by wind on Skye
Chris Martin captured footage of a waterfall at Talisker beach, Skye being blown backwards during Storm Callum on Friday.
13 Oct 2018
