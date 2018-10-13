Water-fail?
Storm Callum: Waterfall 'reversed' by wind on Skye

Chris Martin captured footage of a waterfall at Talisker beach, Skye being blown backwards during Storm Callum on Friday.

  • 13 Oct 2018