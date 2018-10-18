'Mad cow disease' at Scots farm

Media player
'Mad cow disease' at Aberdeenshire farm
A case of BSE - so-called mad cow disease - has been confirmed at a farm in Aberdeenshire.
BBC Scotland understands the "isolated" case involves a beef herd in the Huntly area.
Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said a movement ban was now in place on the unnamed farm.
Investigations are under way to identify the origin of the disease - the first in Scotland in a decade - which was found after an animal died.
18 Oct 2018
