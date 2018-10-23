'I'm in three jobs and I'm struggling'

Media player
Equal pay strike: 'I'm in three jobs and I'm still struggling'
Workers at Glasgow City Council are staging strike action over equal pay.
Schools, nurseries, home care, cleaning and catering services are expected to be affected by the industrial action.
Carol Qua says she holds three posts with the council and wants fair pay for a fair day's work: "We're just fighting to get what we're entitled to, an equal pay".
