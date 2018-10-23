Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Susan Aitken on equal pay: 'We are this close to delivering justice'
Workers at Glasgow City Council are staging strike action over equal pay.
Schools, nurseries, home care, cleaning and catering services are expected to be affected by the industrial action.
Council leader Susan Aitken says strike action is unnecessary and believes that negotiations will lead to a settlement.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-45946966/susan-aitken-on-equal-pay-we-are-this-close-to-delivering-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window