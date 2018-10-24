Media player
Search for missing walkers in 100mph winds
Mountain rescue teams battle in "brutal" conditions in the search for two missing walkers.
Teams from Cairngorm, Braemar and Aberdeen joined the hunt which ended with the pair being traced after hours on the hill.
24 Oct 2018
