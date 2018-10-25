Media player
Video
Fast and Furious filming in Glasgow
Traffic stops in Glasgow as the cast and crew shoot a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise.
About 200 people are thought to be working on the film, which is shooting between 23 and 29 October.
Jason Statham, who stars in the Universal Pictures film alongside Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba, was spotted in the city
The film has a working title of Hobbs & Shaw.
