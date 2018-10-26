MP 'signed NDA' after job bullying
SNP MP Hannah Bardell says she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after being bullied in a former job.

Ms Bardell told BBC Question Time that it had happened "not that long" before she was elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

  • 26 Oct 2018