Autumn snow falls in Highlands
October snow falls at Glencoe Mountain Resort in the Highlands.

The Met Office has issued a warning of wintry conditions for parts of Scotland.

Forecasters said hail, sleet and snow showers would leave surfaces prone to patchy ice. Slushy snow is expected on some upland routes.

  • 26 Oct 2018