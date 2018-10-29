Counselling help after friend's suicide

Media player
Student counselling helped after friend's suicide
Connor Smith was in his third year at the University of Western Scotland studying computer games development when he began counselling.
It came after a close friend of Connor's had taken his own life.
The number of university students in Scotland seeking support for mental health issues has increased by two-thirds over five years.
29 Oct 2018
