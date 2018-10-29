Scotland 'needs to capitalise on Outlander'

Video

It has millions of devoted fans around the world, and has been credited with delivering a major boost to the Scottish film and tourism industries.

Outlander, the story of time-travelling surgeon Claire and her Jacobite Highlander husband Jamie, is due to return to our screens next week when its fourth season airs on Amazon Prime in the UK and Starz in America.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Scotland, Rutherglen actor Richard Rankin - who plays historian Roger Mackenzie in the series - spoke about the show's impact has been on Scotland, how the country needs to capitalise on the "Outlander effect", and what we can expect from his character.