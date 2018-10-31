Fighting the world's dangerous little biters
Scientists are breeding thousands of mosquitoes to develop vaccines for some of the most deadly and debilitating diseases.

Virologists at the Medical Research Council-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research are trying to stop further epidemics of diseases including Zika, Dengue and yellow fever.

The hope is that the creation of genetically modified mosquitoes will also prevent the spread of insect-borne disease.

